The teeth of Huddersfield

Huddersfield is a particularly hard place to find an NHS dentist.

The watchdog Healthwatch Kirklees did a test. Of 105 dentists on the NHS Choices website within a 10-mile radius of the centre of Huddersfield only nine were listed as accepting new NHS patients. When contacted, all nine were full.

So what happens to people's teeth?

As winter approaches the NHS faces its busiest time. This week the BBC is focusing on one town - Huddersfield - to look into people's experiences when getting healthcare.

Join the conversation - find us on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter