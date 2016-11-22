Station Road: The desperate renter
It is the most common residential road name in Great Britain, so what can Station Road tell us about housing today?
There are more than 2,000 Station Roads - how have the people living in them been affected by the housing crisis?
Gina is nearly £10,000 in debt and she has lost her credit rating. Can she find a solution?
Video by Cebo Luthuli and Susannah Stevens.
How can a couple earning £58,000 not be able to afford a flat?
The village where all the young people leave
The couple who are struggling to move to a smaller house
How does it feel to own a house you could never afford today?
