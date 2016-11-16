How a video helped East Timor's independence struggle

Video

Since the end of colonial Portuguese rule, East Timor had been controlled by Indonesia.

The Timorese struggle for independence came to a head on 12th November 1991, when pro-independence demonstrators staged a protest, walking from a church to a nearby graveyard in Santa Cruz.

Cameraman Max Stahl was in the cemetery and filmed the moment Indonesian soldiers opened fire on the unarmed protestors.

His video, smuggled out of the country, was seen around the world and led to increased pressure on the Indonesian government.

It took another eight years for East Timor to become independent.

Max Stahl spoke to Witness about the brutal Indonesian crackdown.

Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.