When Soviet tanks crushed Hungary’s bid for freedom

Video

After seven years as a Soviet satellite state, many in Hungary were chafing at the restrictions imposed by the communist government.

In October 1956, thousands of people came onto the streets of Budapest to demand greater freedom

In a confrontation with Hungary's secret police, several unarmed demonstrators were shot and killed.

Violence flared forcing Soviet troops to withdraw from the capital.

But the Hungarian revolution's triumph was short lived as Peter Pallai, who joined the demonstration told Witness.

Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.