Ohio: Trump's last stand?
BBC Newsnight: Trump's appeal in Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio is a place where the American dream has collapsed. It's in a state where Donald Trump is polling neck-and-neck with Hillary Clinton in next month's US presidential election.

BBC Newsnight's Gabriel Gatehouse reports on the appeal of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in the state.

  • 22 Oct 2016
