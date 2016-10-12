Recording every moment of my life

Media player
The man from Madrid whose camera takes a photo of him every thirty seconds
Lots of us might keep a diary or post updates about our lives on social media, but not many people go as far as Morris Villarroel.
A university professor from Madrid, Morris has been recording his life in intricate detail for the past five years.
He carries a notebook with him at all times but has now started wearing a camera which takes photos every thirty seconds.
Villarroel told Matthew Bannister when his extraordinary behaviour began.
Picture: Morris Villarroel
Credit: Morris Villarroel
12 Oct 2016
