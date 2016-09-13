Stranger than fiction

Video

Clint Eastwood's latest film, starring Tom Hanks, debuted as the number-one hit at the box office this weekend.

Sully is a film about the pilot Captain Chesley Sullenberger who was forced to make an emergency landing on the Hudson River in New York City after losing power in both engines of his Airbus A320.

All 155 people on board survived and Sullenberger's extraordinary feat of flying was hailed as the Miracle on the Hudson.

Initially Clint Eastwood wasn't convinced there was enough conflict in the story to make a drama out of it, but embraced the project after reading the screenplay by Todd Komarnicki.

Michael Maher spoke to Komarnicki in New York about the untold story that led to the film being made, the craft of screenwriting and working with two icons of American cinema.

Produced, filmed and edited by Michael Maher

Film clips courtesy Warner Brothers Pictures

Photo by: Keith Bernstein, Courtesy Warner Brothers Pictures