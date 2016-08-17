Following the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe, Albania's tightly controlled economy fell apart.

Faced with poverty and few prospects, tens of thousands of Albanians left the country by any means they could find.

In August 1991, thousands seized a ship and sailed across to the Italian port of Bari.

Robert Budina was one of those migrants on board. He hoped to secure a job in Italy and send money back to his family in Albania. He also hoped to experience a different way of life.

He spoke to Witness about his journey in search of freedom.

