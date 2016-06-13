Arabic comedienne makes an impression

Video

An aspiring comedienne based in the United Arab Emirates has taken Arabic Facebook by storm, after a video of her impersonating various Arabic accents and stereotypes went viral.

Sudanese Maha Abdelghaffar Jaafar's first video went viral early this year, with over 1.7 million views. She has since become a regular face on a Jordanian YouTube comedy channel. The 22-year-old bases her comedy on situations she observes on a daily basis in the UAE - particularly issues facing young women. But do some of her stereotypes go too far?

Reporting by Alma Hassoun, Video journalist: Alex Dackevych

