A Muslim man and white man in spoof video about Islamophobia
The pill that cures Islamophobia

A spoof video about a fictitious drug that cures Islamophobia has raised questions about the use of humour to tackle such a serious issue.

The video made by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has been viewed more than 125,000 times.

It pokes fun at stereotypes and promotes a make believe pill called "Islamophobin".

CAIR responded to criticism by saying "Islamophobin is funny, Islamophobia is not."

Video journalist: Nathan Carr. Journalist: Emma Wilson.

  • 03 Jun 2016
