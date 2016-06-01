'Try beating me lightly'

Video

The Council of Islamic Ideology has recently advised the Pakistani government that husbands should be allowed to 'lightly beat' their wives.

In response, Pakistani women have been rallying behind the hashtag #TryBeatingMeLightly, with strong messages saying how they would respond if someone tried to 'lightly beat' them. Trending spoke to one of the women who used the hashtag.

Video journalist: Alex Dackevych

