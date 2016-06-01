Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Try beating me lightly'
The Council of Islamic Ideology has recently advised the Pakistani government that husbands should be allowed to 'lightly beat' their wives.
In response, Pakistani women have been rallying behind the hashtag #TryBeatingMeLightly, with strong messages saying how they would respond if someone tried to 'lightly beat' them. Trending spoke to one of the women who used the hashtag.
Video journalist: Alex Dackevych
You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, and find us on Facebook. All our stories are at bbc.com/trending.
-
01 Jun 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window