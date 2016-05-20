The oldest animal on the planet has his first wash

Jonathan the giant tortoise is 184 and the oldest known animal on the planet. He lives on the remote island of St Helena in the South Atlantic where for the past six years, the island's vet Joe Hollins has been looking after him.

St Helena is about to open its first-ever airport and to prepare for Royal visitors, Jonathan had his first-ever bath. "He was covered in Mynah bird droppings and a century-old black patina of I don't know what. He came out startlingly pale," says Hollins.

Listen to the BBC Radio 4 documentary St Helena: Joining the rest of us

Listen to Joe with Jonathan on Outlook