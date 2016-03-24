Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How Salah Abdeslam escaped following Paris attacks
Panorama reveals how the so-called Islamic State's terror network has been operating secretly in Europe, and Western intelligence agencies' battle to stop it.
The programme has seen secret intelligence which includes transcripts of interrogations with friends of Salah Abdeslam.
One of these friends, Hamza Attou, gave details of how Abdeslam escaped Paris and returned to Brussels.
Panorama - Inside Europe's Terror Attacks is broadcast on BBC One on Wednesday 22nd March at 21:00 GMT. Catch up on BBC iPlayer
-
24 Mar 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window