In Manchester, UK, Daniele and her hairdresser husband Graeme chat about what it's been like for both of them to watch Daniele lose her hair during chemotherapy.

The Salon is a series of conversations about identity and appearance with women around the world, in the intimate space of the hairdresser's chair.

Video journalist: Neil Meads. Producers: Charlotte Pritchard, Kent DePinto