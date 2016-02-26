Media player
Meet the African American woman cycling pioneer
For Ayesha McGowan, a road cyclist based in San Francisco, her goal goes beyond winning races.
She hopes to be the first African American professional female road cyclist and campaigns for the sport not to be "white" and "elitist".
In this series, six women from around the world tell the stories of how they came to excel at their sport - the obstacles, challenges, failures and triumphs along the way.
26 Feb 2016
