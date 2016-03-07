Video

When Dipa Karmakar competed in her first gymnastics competition, she did so without shoes and borrowed an oversized, ill-fitting costume.

Humble beginnings in a sport that that has little financial backing in India mean her gymnastic achievements, she was the first Indian to win a medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, are all the more remarkable.

In this series for the BBC News Magazine, six women from around the world tell the stories of how they came to excel at their sport - the obstacles, challenges, failures and triumphs along the way.