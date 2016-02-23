Media player
Mother and daughter - victims of an acid attack
Geeta and Neetu explain how they still live with the man who attacked them, but how they get valuable support at the Sheroes cafe in Agra.
This video features in a longer story.
Poster image by Mansi Thapliyal
23 Feb 2016
