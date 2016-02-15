Luke Culhane
A 13-year-old fights internet bullying the smart way

Luke Culhane fought back against abusive messages and social media posts in a brave way - by appearing in his own powerful video, which went viral.

Video Journalists: Maisie Smith-Walters and Taylor-Dior Rumble

