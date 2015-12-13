Donald Trump
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

"Radicalised" London... and other trends of the week

How did British Twitter users mock Donald Trump's claims about "radicalised" London, why did Kenyans celebrate their president being at home and why did a computer firm's diversity campaign come under fire this week?

Find out in BBC Trending's round-up of the week. And you can also listen to our World Service radio programme here.

IBM have apologised for #HackAHairdryer. You can read more here

Produced by Jonathan Griffin

Picture credits: Reuters, AP, @RaeesQlHaq - Twitter, @VoightKE - Twitter, Erwoti -Twitter, IBM, @StephEvz43 - Twitter, Janta Ka Reporter - Facebook.

You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, find us on Facebook and watch our videos on YouTube too.

  • 13 Dec 2015
Go to next video: Is it OK to dress up as Cecil the Lion's killer or Caitlyn Jenner?