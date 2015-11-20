Video

General Francisco Franco seized control of Spain after winning the country's bloody Civil War and remained in power for nearly 40 years.

His death in November 1975 followed a long illness.

Franco was mourned by millions of conservative Spaniards, but those on the left celebrated the demise of a fascist who had once been an ally of Hitler and Mussolini.

Witness speaks to Jose Antonio Martinez Soler, a young Spanish journalist at the time.

