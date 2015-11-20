General Franco
Witness: Waiting for General Franco to die

General Francisco Franco seized control of Spain after winning the country's bloody Civil War and remained in power for nearly 40 years.

His death in November 1975 followed a long illness.

Franco was mourned by millions of conservative Spaniards, but those on the left celebrated the demise of a fascist who had once been an ally of Hitler and Mussolini.

Witness speaks to Jose Antonio Martinez Soler, a young Spanish journalist at the time.

