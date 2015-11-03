How cockroaches tackle obstacles

Video

Cockroaches are often associated with dirty kitchens and grimy bathrooms but they are inspiring research into robots and mechanical limbs.

In 1999, the way the insects moved inspired Prof Robert Full at the University of California, Berkley, to devise a six-legged robot that moved faster and more easily than any others.

This video of a cockroach on mini assault course shows how it tackles obstacles.

Video courtesy of Chen Li and Robert J Full, University of California, Berkeley.

This is part of a longer feature: How cockroaches could save lives.