Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How cockroaches tackle obstacles
Cockroaches are often associated with dirty kitchens and grimy bathrooms but they are inspiring research into robots and mechanical limbs.
In 1999, the way the insects moved inspired Prof Robert Full at the University of California, Berkley, to devise a six-legged robot that moved faster and more easily than any others.
This video of a cockroach on mini assault course shows how it tackles obstacles.
Video courtesy of Chen Li and Robert J Full, University of California, Berkeley.
This is part of a longer feature: How cockroaches could save lives.
-
03 Nov 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window