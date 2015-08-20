Video

As Hurricane Katrina slammed New Orleans, reporters and producers at WWL radio kept their station on air.

But the storm made broadcasting difficult. One studio's window shattered on air, and the hurricane winds tried to suck everything inside out.

Listen as WWL broadcasters describe the scene around their offices.

Read more:The Hurricane Station

Filmed by Peter Murtaugh. Edited by Peter Murtaugh and Franz Strasser.

Produced by Rajini Vaidyanathan with assistance from Elena Boffetta.

Audio courtesy WWL AM-870 / FM-105.3, New Orleans.