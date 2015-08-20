Video

Earline Singleton thought she had been lucky when Hurricane Katrina largely spared her home in the mid-city neighbourhood. But the next day, her streets started flooding.

As she sat on a love seat on her porch, she could see cars floating on the water, as it continued to rise around her. She called WWL, the only radio station broadcasting from inside New Orleans.

"I was feeling this was our last resort," Earline says today.

Filmed by Peter Murtaugh. Edited by Peter Murtaugh and Franz Strasser.

Produced by Rajini Vaidyanathan with assistance from Elena Boffetta.

Audio courtesy WWL AM-870 / FM-105.3, New Orleans.