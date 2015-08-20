Video

As New Orleans' levees broke and the water began flooding his neighbourhood, Eric Bishop used his small boat to rescue about 60 people and pets from stranded homes.

He would find people by listening to calls for help on WWL, the only radio station still broadcasting within New Orleans.

Read more:The Hurricane Station

Filmed by Peter Murtaugh. Edited by Peter Murtaugh and Franz Strasser.

Produced by Rajini Vaidyanathan with assistance from Elena Boffetta.

Audio courtesy WWL AM-870 / FM-105.3, New Orleans.