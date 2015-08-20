Video

Three days after the levees broke in New Orleans, Mayor Ray Nagin called WWL - the only local radio station to stay on air during the storm and in the immediate aftermath.

He was angry at the lack of federal support, saying people were dying while waiting for aid to arrive.

Mr Nagin and the radio station's presenters were clearly distressed at the conditions facing those who had survived the storm.

Filmed by Peter Murtaugh. Edited by Andrew Webb, Peter Murtaugh and Franz Strasser.

Produced by Rajini Vaidyanathan with assistance from Elena Boffetta.

Audio courtesy WWL AM-870 / FM-105.3, New Orleans.