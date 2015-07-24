Video

After the music stops at the Glastonbury Festival, thousands of abandoned pairs of Wellington boots can be found littering the fields of Worthy Farm.

In the past many of the wellies have ended up buried in landfill sites.

But since 2013 an entrepreneur and charity called Small Steps Project have been working together to change all that.

Tonnes of the rubber boots are collected after the festival is over and shipped out to Romania.

There they are distributed among people who themselves live on a landfill site, in very difficult conditions.

BBC News joined the team as they harvested 2015's boots and took them out to Cluj.

Producer: Mario Cacciottolo. Camera: John Galliver (Glastonbury), Radu Matei Simu (Cluj). Editing: John Galliver, Dan Curtis