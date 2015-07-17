Media player
Being a Muslim cop during Ramadan
As Ramadan ends, Lt Adeel Rana says the New York Police Department has been "very accommodating" for Muslim officers during the month of fast.
He is the head of the NYPD Muslim Officers Society and says in a city full of immigrants, some who are wary of the police, it is "very important to show the community there are Muslims protecting this city".
But after the department was found to have spied on Muslim communities in the city, he says trust being built again.
Filed and edited by Anna Bressanin, produced by Brajesh Upadhyay
17 Jul 2015
