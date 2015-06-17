Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
White Horse Village - mother and grandmother
In 2006, Xiao Zhang and her mother - Xiang Caiping - quarrelled about the future.
This video features in a longer article.
-
17 Jun 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window