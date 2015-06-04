Video

Leaving a child in a car - especially in hot weather - is dangerous and in some cases can be fatal.

But how to get that safety message across, and stop parents from letting it happen? This week, two videos have gone viral on Facebook in different parts of the world. Each uses very different methods to get the safety message across - and one involved a pizza.

Video journalist: Toby Sealey

For more videos subscribe to BBC Trending's YouTube channel.

You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending. All our stories are at bbc.com/trending