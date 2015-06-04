Media player
#BBCtrending: Could this pizza save a child's life?
Leaving a child in a car - especially in hot weather - is dangerous and in some cases can be fatal.
But how to get that safety message across, and stop parents from letting it happen? This week, two videos have gone viral on Facebook in different parts of the world. Each uses very different methods to get the safety message across - and one involved a pizza.
Video journalist: Toby Sealey
04 Jun 2015
