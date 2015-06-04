Two viral videos trended this week with the same message: don't leave children in hot cars
#BBCtrending: Could this pizza save a child's life?

Leaving a child in a car - especially in hot weather - is dangerous and in some cases can be fatal.

But how to get that safety message across, and stop parents from letting it happen? This week, two videos have gone viral on Facebook in different parts of the world. Each uses very different methods to get the safety message across - and one involved a pizza.

  • 04 Jun 2015
