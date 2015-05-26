My cerebral palsy story - in animation

Being the only disabled pupil in a mainstream school can be a lonely experience, especially when classmates are too shy to chat or ask questions.

Fourteen-year-old Tegan Vincent-Cooke from Bristol has cerebral palsy and was in this situation but found a new and engaging way to help others understand her.

Following a presentation to her class, everything changed.

"Straight away people asked more and did more," says Tegan's mum Sylvia Vincent. "She was treated totally different."

And from there Tegan decided to put her story into an animated form to help other people understand her condition.

"You'd rather watch a cartoon than the news, so we thought it would get more people's attention." Tegan told BBC Ouch.

For a subtitled version click here.

Video Journalist: Kate Monaghan

Follow @BBCOuch on Twitter and on Facebook, and listen to our monthly talk show