In its pomp, Margate's famous Dreamland amusement park was one of the UK's leading visitor attractions with hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.

But in 2004, after years of decline, it shut its doors for the final time and has remained abandoned and derelict on the town's seafront ever since.

Its closure had a devastating effect on the local community and economy. But a group called the Dreamland Trust raised more than £18m to bring the park back to life.

Now Dreamland is just weeks away from reopening. BBC News went along to look.

Video Journalist: Dan Curtis