On 8 May 1945, tens of thousands of people took to the streets of London to celebrate Victory in Europe Day.

Sgt Dorothy Hughes had served during World War II, helping to defend the city from bombardment by German planes.

Dorothy, who is now a pensioner at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, tells Witness how she joined a joyous crowd, singing and dancing to songs like the Lambeth Walk.

But the highlight of Sgt Hughes's day was seeing Britain's wartime leader, Winston Churchill, in person.

Witness is a World Service programme of the stories of our times told by the people who were there.