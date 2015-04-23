Wheels designed for cat physiotherapy

Arthritic cat Denver has been helped by a charity with disabled human volunteers.

They provided him with a large indoor running wheel for cats unable to exercise outdoors.

Denver is too poorly to be allowed out, but has to exercise to keep his arthritis under control which is why his owner, Steve Westley, was delighted with the invention.

It is not just the cats who benefit, though - the people who make the wheel are employed by Papworth Trust Workwise in Cambridge who provide work-based training and specialist employment for people with mental ill health.

The aim is to help them back into employment at the end of their placement in the workshop.

Video Journalist: Kate Monaghan

