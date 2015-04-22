In 1999, Serbia and Kosovo were engaged in a conflict over independence.

After reports of human rights abuses, Nato launched a bombing campaign to drive out Serbian forces from Kosovo.

Nato's aerial campaign lasted for more than two months and targeted many strategically important locations including the Radio Television Serbia headquarters in Belgrade.

Sixteen staff members at the TV station were killed when the building took a direct hit.

Dragan Sukovic was working as a TV technician at Radio Television Serbia in Belgrade when the bombs started to fall.

