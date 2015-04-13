Video

Being a sheep farmer in the Lake District can be a hard and sometimes lonely occupation.

But one shepherd has found a way of telling the world about his life.

James Rebanks has more than 40,000 followers of his @herdyshepherd1 Twitter account, which offers a glimpse into his everyday routine.

His social media fame led to him being commissioned to write a book about this life which is also Radio 4's Book of the Week.

The BBC's technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones went to meet him.