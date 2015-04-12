Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hillary Clinton: Her life and career in 90 seconds
Hillary Clinton's announcement of her second presidential bid marks just the latest chapter in a unique political career.
As her campaign looks forward to 2016, the BBC looks back through the years at Mrs Clinton's life - its up and downs, in public and in private.
-
12 Apr 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window