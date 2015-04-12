Bill and Hillary Clinton as law students
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hillary Clinton: Her life and career in 90 seconds

Hillary Clinton's announcement of her second presidential bid marks just the latest chapter in a unique political career.

As her campaign looks forward to 2016, the BBC looks back through the years at Mrs Clinton's life - its up and downs, in public and in private.

  • 12 Apr 2015
Go to next video: Hillary Clinton: Full interview