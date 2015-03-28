Pesky colleagues always asking about your love life? Nosy parents want to know how they can expect to become grandparents if you're not on the dating scene?

Or are your loved-up friends determined to set you up because you can't possibly be happy and single?

A new dating app in the US is providing a solution for this relationship pressure with a "cover-up" service called The Invisible Boyfriend, which lets you text an imaginary partner.

But while some are using the service to get themselves off the hook, others are finding the app a little too convincing.

Reported and edited by Olivia Crellin

