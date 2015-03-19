Cat - dancer/vocalist
Prince's vault 'full of treasure'

The musician Prince keeps a stash of unreleased music inside a secure vault in the basement of his recording studio in Minneapolis.

But nobody is sure exactly how much is inside.

However, some of those who have worked with Prince have told the BBC that there are some real musical gems behind its doors.

