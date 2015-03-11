Zhang Qingqing was told that she was bought as a baby
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

China trafficked child: 'Why did they sell me for money?'

An illegal market in children has developed in China, in which babies are being openly sold online.

Police say many of the victims are from the estimated 20,000 children abducted each year - a crime with a devastating impact on separated children and parents.

Zhang Qingqing, a 23-year-old migrant worker, was told by her family that she was bought as a baby.

  • 11 Mar 2015
Go to next video: China's trade in children