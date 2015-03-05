BBC Pop Up spent all of February in the city of Tacoma, Washington, in the Pacific Northwest of the US.

Skateboarding is a big deal on the streets here these days - but only a few years ago it was banned by the authorities.

Matt Danzico, a keen skater himself, went along to a youth group called Alchemy Skateboarding. There, they teach kids about the history of the sport as well as how to do all the tricks.

