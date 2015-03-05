A warning to speakers of French: to report this story, we've included some of the lyrics from a rap video that many find distasteful.

In the original YouTube clip, uploaded by a film-maker and now going viral, a group of French children can be seen on a hip hop video waving guns, talking about women and about what is like living "in the hood" (the banlieues or suburbs). The particular area this video is from is a banlieue to the north of Paris.

We have taken steps to protect the identity of the children in our report. The video has generated an intense debate about banlieue areas, including those where the Charlie Hebdo attackers lived.

Video Journalist: Alvaro A. Ricciardelli

Reporting by Estelle Doyle

For more videos subscribe to BBC Trending's YouTube channel.

You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending. All our stories are at bbc.com/trending