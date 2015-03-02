The BBC Pop Up team has spent all of February in Tacoma, Washington, asking local people what stories they want to share with a global audience.

Tacoma is a gritty industrial port city and one notorious neighbourhood in particular has a long history of being blighted by poverty and violence.

But things are changing in Hilltop, in part because of an unlikely project aimed at keeping at-risk children off the streets and away from drugs.

BBC Pop Up's Matt Danzico reports on how the ancient art form of glassblowing is proving an attractive alternative to gangs.

