#BBCtrending: Trends of the week - in 60 seconds
Who are the "rich dogs" of Instagram, and why are Chileans mocking their president?
These, and other trends of the week in 60 seconds.
And if you'd like more than a minute, check out the best of our blogs and videos from the past week.
Produced by Gabriela Torres and Samiha Nettikkara
Picture credits: Getty, Twitter/Casino1971, Twitter/Publimetrochile, Instagram/richdogsofig via Kaylin Pound
You can hear more from the BBC Trending team on BBC World Service every Saturday at 10:30 GMT, and you can subscribe to the free podcast here.
Want to watch more Trending videos? Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.