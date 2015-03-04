The man who changed parenting

In 1946 the progressive American paediatrician Dr Benjamin Spock published his parenting guide 'Baby and Childcare'; a book that went on to sell over 50 million copies worldwide.

In stark contrast to his own strict upbringing, Dr Spock encouraged parents to have a more relaxed approach to their children.

His advice was broadly embraced although it was later blamed in some quarters for the 'permissive' society in the 1960s and 1970s.

Lynn Bloom was a devotee of Dr Spock's school of thought and wrote his biography.

She spoke to Witness about a man who changed the way we thought about childcare.

