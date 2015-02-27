Mahan Esfahani and Avi Avital are an unusual musical partnership.

Esfahani is Iranian and plays harpsichord, and Avital is a mandolin player from Israel. They started working together in August 2014.

The pair agree that is it not politics that has brought them together, but a love of music that transcends their nations' differences.

By playing side by side they are just practicing the reality that they want to live in, says Avital.

They spoke to the BBC after playing a private performance at London's Wigmore Hall.

Video journalist: Ed Ram

More video features from the BBC News Magazine