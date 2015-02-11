Vietnam is a communist state where it's not always easy to criticise the government.

But a young Vietnamese rapper studying in the United States has launched a scathing criticism of the state using rap music. With more than 200,000 views on YouTube, it has struck a chord back home.

Video journalist: Greg Brosnan

