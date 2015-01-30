The 95th season of the National Football League (NFL) will wrap up with this year's Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona.

It was a year when the league and its players went from one scandal to another, overshadowing the records set on the field.

Instances of domestic violence involving prominent players stood in stark contrast to legendary performances by the league's biggest stars.

The BBC takes a look at the ups and downs of the NFL.

Produced by the BBC's Franz Strasser