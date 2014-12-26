Video

Actor and writer Eric Potts has been creating pantomime scripts for over 12 years.

This seasonal tradition started when he was playing the Dame at the Coliseum Theatre in Oldham. He now writes 10 shows a year for First Family Entertainment.

This season's offerings include Dick Whittington in which he stars in Bristol, Peter Pan in Milton Keynes and Cinderella in Aylesbury and Wimbledon.

Working alongside well known stars is a welcome challenge for Eric.

He was delighted when Linda Gray, best known for her role as Sue Ellen Ewing in long running Dallas, was cast as the Fairy Godmother.

She is starring alongside Matthew Kelly, Tim Vine and Wayne Sleep at the New Wimbledon Theatre.

Video journalist: Tom Beal.

Producer: Claudia Redmond.

Performance footage courtesy of Strike Digital

