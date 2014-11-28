Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Siqani Asal, by Sanad bin Ahmad
This very unusual a cappella maritime work song, recorded in Bahrain, features Sanad bin Ahmad, a nahham or traditional singer employed on a pearl-diving ship. Bin Ahmad's voice rises urgently above a grinding, buzzing drone, produced by a chorus of sailors growling in their throats.
28 Nov 2014
