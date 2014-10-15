Martin Jankowski
When people power toppled the communists

In October 1989, amid growing frustrations with communism mass protests swept East Germany.

Fifty years after the country came into being following the Second World War, these demonstrations ultimately led to the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Martin Jankowski was one of the protesters.

